Washington Trust Bank Has $283,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.14. 5,194,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,839,773. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $474.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

