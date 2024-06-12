Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,394,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in NIKE by 72.1% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. 606,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

