Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,385. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

