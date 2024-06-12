Waverly Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 282.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,911 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. 908,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,155. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

