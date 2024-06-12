Waverly Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVSU stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.