Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 759,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter.

PEY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

