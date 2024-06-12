Waverly Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 2.3% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $61,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.96. 9,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $246.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

