Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 52,023 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,545,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,023 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $159,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after buying an additional 294,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,952,000 after buying an additional 138,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,426. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

