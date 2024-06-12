Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. 1,139,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,098. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.