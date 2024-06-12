Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 598099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $212,900,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

