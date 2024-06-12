Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.
WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of WES stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.85.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
