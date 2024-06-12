Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

