Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 2.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 56,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 93,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$25.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.24.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What does consumer price index measure?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.