WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

