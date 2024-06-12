Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

WMB opened at $41.37 on Monday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

