Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $412.26

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $412.26 and last traded at $410.68, with a volume of 336380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after buying an additional 101,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.