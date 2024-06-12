Wirtual 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.67 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $23.67 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

