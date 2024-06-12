WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.22. 19,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 18,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $10,273,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 120,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 94,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

