WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.69

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 6806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.