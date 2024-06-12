Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in May

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $164.60.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.2318 dividend. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

