Worthington Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE WOR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,912. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WOR

About Worthington Enterprises



Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

