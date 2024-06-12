Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.