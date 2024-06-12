Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. 3,006,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,701. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

