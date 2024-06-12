Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Down 2.1%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 10,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
Yamaha Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.
