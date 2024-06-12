yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $214.33 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,440.54 or 0.09232995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,278 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

