YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.64. 515,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.10 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

