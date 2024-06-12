YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RBC traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The company had a trading volume of 231,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,837. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

