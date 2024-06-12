YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 824,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,290. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

