YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,036.01. The company had a trading volume of 789,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

