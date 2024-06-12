YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,675 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 231,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. 305,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,184. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

