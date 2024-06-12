YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $142,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,609. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.