YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $161,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $72,727,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DECK traded down $12.62 on Tuesday, hitting $1,042.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,956. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $907.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $833.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

