YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. 5,243,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,222. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

