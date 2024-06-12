YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ROAD traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 259,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,706. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

