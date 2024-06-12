YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ELF traded up $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,091. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.