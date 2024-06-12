YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $167,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.28. 970,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,208. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.