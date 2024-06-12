YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 1,007,612 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 1,946,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

