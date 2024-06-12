YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,600 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

