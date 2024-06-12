YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,839 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CNRG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 24,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $215.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

