YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.30. 2,732,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,096. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.