YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 72.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE TM traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $205.33. The company had a trading volume of 250,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average is $216.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $148.74 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
