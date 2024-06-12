YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,076. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

