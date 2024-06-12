YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,992,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

MPWR traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $783.98. 299,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,679. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $787.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $701.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.37. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

