Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of YBGJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,948. Yubo International Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
