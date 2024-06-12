Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of YBGJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,948. Yubo International Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

