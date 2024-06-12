Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

NYSE:WSM opened at $299.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

