Zacks Research Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,577,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $94,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.