Zacks Research Weighs in on Integer Holdings Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITGR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $117.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Integer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Integer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Integer by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.