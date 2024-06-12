Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ZLS opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 236,792 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,124,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,460,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
