Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLS opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 236,792 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,124,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,460,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.