Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,738 shares of company stock valued at $79,578 in the last ninety days. 12.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.