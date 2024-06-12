Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZSHGY remained flat at $20.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Zhongsheng Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.9706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Zhongsheng Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

