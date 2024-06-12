ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 3.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 2,320,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,681,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 346.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

